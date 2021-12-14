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ESTABLISH AMERICAN FOOD SECURITY NOW!
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https://rnation.us/
In the interest of American FOOD SECURITY, it's time to create an Independent System of American Agriculture that is "BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE... before we no longer have the freedom TO DO SO!" Regeneration Nation was founded to Honor God, Empower the People, Restore Agriculture & Establish Community, through a Sustainable Subdivision Design centered around dedicated, Community Sponsored Micro-Farmers creating Produce/ Profit Shares for Lot Owners and abundant Food Security for the local communities as well. Farms operate as private businesses that give back half of their production to Community Shares. The Design also incorporates Sustainable Artisans, Entrepreneurs, Education Centers and Community Recreation.
Join us in reaching 1 Million People with an Agricultural and Community Restoration that is "By The People, For The People!"
Download Sustainable Living PDFs and Donate or Subscribe at https://rnation.us/.
In the interest of American FOOD SECURITY, it's time to create an Independent System of American Agriculture that is "BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE... before we no longer have the freedom TO DO SO!" Regeneration Nation was founded to Honor God, Empower the People, Restore Agriculture & Establish Community, through a Sustainable Subdivision Design centered around dedicated, Community Sponsored Micro-Farmers creating Produce/ Profit Shares for Lot Owners and abundant Food Security for the local communities as well. Farms operate as private businesses that give back half of their production to Community Shares. The Design also incorporates Sustainable Artisans, Entrepreneurs, Education Centers and Community Recreation.
Join us in reaching 1 Million People with an Agricultural and Community Restoration that is "By The People, For The People!"
Download Sustainable Living PDFs and Donate or Subscribe at https://rnation.us/.
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