Nanobots That Release Toxins & Harvest Energy From the Body | Reese Report

Reese Report | Nanobots That Release Toxins And Harvest Energy From the Body. Humans being turned into batteries to fuel digital A.I. prison.

The 248 page patent for the Moderna technology that was administered to people in the COVID shots was filed in 2020. The patent lists several embodiments, or variations, of this technology. And while we don’t know who got what embodiment, we know that several different batch numbers were deployed. And some were far more deadly than others.

According to the Moderna patent, this technology contains self-assembled nanoparticles. And in certain variations these nanoparticles can be used for the controlled release of compounds once they are in the human body. These lipid nanoparticles are encapsulated into a polymer hydrogel, a controlled release coating that includes polyvinyls. This has been verified by Ana Mihalcea and Clifford Carnicom’s research.

In a 2013 TEDMED talk, Dr. Ido Bachelet says that these nano robots have already been successfully developed in Israel. And that they can be injected into the body with a basic syringe. He shows an image of what they look like, and they appear to be the same structures that the Fifth Column found in their research and claimed was powered by 5G, which was confirmed by Dr. Bachelet.

“My team developed nano-robots that carry antenna. These antenna are made from metal nanoparticles. Now the antenna enable the nanobots to respond to externally applied electromagnetic fields. So these version of nanobots can actually be activated with a press of a button on a joystick.” ~ Dr. Ido Bachelet