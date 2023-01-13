Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2971b - 25th Amendment Coming For Biden, How Do You Sneak One In, [DS] In A Deep Panic
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2971b - Jan 12, 2023

25th Amendment Coming For Biden, How Do You Sneak One In, [DS] In A Deep Panic

The [DS] is panicking over Biden, he is a liability and they need away of getting rid of him. Trump predicted that the 25th Amendment would not be used against him it would be used against Biden. The [DS] has lost Twitter, the House is investigating, Hunter's laptop is real, the house can get his taxes, the [DS] is now making a move on Biden, but Trump knew this would happen, why because he pushed them down this path, he knows the playbook. Is Biden mentally unfit or was this an act because he knew this was going to happen eventually. The [DS] treasonous crimes are being exposed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

