HOLODOMOR 2.0 - CHOLOVICHYY DEMOTSYD / MALE DEMOCIDE IN UKRAINE
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

BIG ISRAEL IS FORMING - UKRAINE IS VANISHING
Article - https://tinyurl.com/phyax7vs
Ukrainian soldier video clip -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFyO84ycrxYp/
MY 2 VIDEOS FROM EARLY 2022
January - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6FNOnFWhQdzJ/
March - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoSX1YHxXfE8/
ABOUT HOLODOMOR - https://cla.umn.edu/chgs/holocaust-genocide-education/resource-guides/holodomor

Mirrored - Remarque88

genocidedemocideholodomor

