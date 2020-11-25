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Catastrophic Colorado Culinary Closings! A Father and Son Reminisce -- Audio (rsr.org)
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35 views • November 25, 2020
Audio source: https://kgov.com/bel/20201124
Copy and paste the following text to Facebook:
You have permission to go back to normal. No more masks, no more distance. Never grumble, never fear, for we are Paul Revere.
WeArePaulRevere.net
Dominic and Bob Enyart first air the audio of the bold business owners in Buffalo, New York as they kicked out of their meeting a health department worker and her police escort. The guys also read the names of the Denver-area restaurants that have closed. They discuss the cough-benefit analysis that judges as irrelevant the hopes and dreams, careers, and jobs of the owners and employees of these businesses. Then Dominic reminds the audience that We Are Paul Revere.
Copy and paste the following text to Facebook:
You have permission to go back to normal. No more masks, no more distance. Never grumble, never fear, for we are Paul Revere.
WeArePaulRevere.net
Dominic and Bob Enyart first air the audio of the bold business owners in Buffalo, New York as they kicked out of their meeting a health department worker and her police escort. The guys also read the names of the Denver-area restaurants that have closed. They discuss the cough-benefit analysis that judges as irrelevant the hopes and dreams, careers, and jobs of the owners and employees of these businesses. Then Dominic reminds the audience that We Are Paul Revere.
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