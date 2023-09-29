9/28/23 Trump V Install M Obama, CARE Court, Zombie 5G

9/28/23: Impeachment of Joe inquiry advances to subpoena JIm and Hunters Bank records while Trump dominates GOP fake primaries. Meanwhile, Cartel Babylon plans to install Michelle Obama ‘24 as Build Back Babylon puts N_zi Inversion on full display....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Here are the links for today’s video:
CALL YOUR REP: 202-224-3121- Subpoena Hunter and Jim Biden and Refuse Omnibus CR Spending Spree!
Volunteer! Phones, canvassing, public events, etc:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/join
TRUMP at Michigan Auto Workers Union:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2023/09/27/watch_live_former_president_trump_speaks_at_auto_industry_.html
The Basis for Impeachment Hearings:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/here-it-is-watch-live-10-am-et/
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2023/09/20/ted_cruz_michelle_obama_could_parachute_in_for_democrats_in_2024_barack_obama_is_already_the_puppet_master_behind_biden.html
https://nypost.com/2023/09/22/dems-could-discard-biden-for-michelle-obama-in-2024-ted-cruz/
CARE Court:
https://www.chhs.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CARE-Court-FAQ_web.pdf
https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/04/12/hrw-opposition-care-court-california-sb-1338
Greg Reese Report On Planned "Zombie" event in October:
https://banned.video/watch?id=650e042976dd319a519f0fbd
Jason Shurka:
https://www.youtube.com/@JasonShurka26/videos
https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230803/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-oct-4-2023
Todd Callender explaining the October 4 EBS event:
https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6512457c15f886afe07a57e9
https://parabnormalradio.com/2023/09/27/ep-621-this-is-only-a-test-deborah-tavares/
Patrick Byrne: SMARTMATIC Indicted:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/patrick-byrne-biggest-news-since-november-3rd-2020/
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
The Word! TRUTH is the Weapon!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.