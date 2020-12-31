EVIL BEHIND THE COUP: SCRIPTED PATTERN TO STEAL CHILDREN & BREAK AMERICA (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Mark and Terri Stemann and Mary Flynn O'Neal join the program to discuss Child Protective Services and how it is purposely set up to destroy America and feed an evil child trafficking network. As unbelievable as it is, continued reports across the country back up these claims and form a story that is so incredible, the only option we have is to destroy the system and heal the trauma it has caused.
You can learn more about Mark and Terry Stemann's situation and support their fight at the following:
*Website: LetOurChildrenGo.org
*Twitter: @NoLongerIgnored
*Stemann Family Fund: https://givesendgo.com/savingourfamily
*Email: [email protected]
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio