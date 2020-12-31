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EVIL BEHIND THE COUP: SCRIPTED PATTERN TO STEAL CHILDREN & BREAK AMERICA (1OF2)
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227 views • December 31, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

Mark and Terri Stemann and Mary Flynn O'Neal join the program to discuss Child Protective Services and how it is purposely set up to destroy America and feed an evil child trafficking network. As unbelievable as it is, continued reports across the country back up these claims and form a story that is so incredible, the only option we have is to destroy the system and heal the trauma it has caused.

You can learn more about Mark and Terry Stemann's situation and support their fight at the following:
*Website: LetOurChildrenGo.org
*Twitter: @NoLongerIgnored
*Stemann Family Fund: https://givesendgo.com/savingourfamily
*Email: [email protected]

See the exclusive extra interviews by Joining Patreon or at SarahWestall.tv and watch on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more

Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall – See interview exclusives, receive discount coupons, and more!

See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
childrentreasonelectionevilmaskvaccinemarkcoupcpssarah westalllockdowncovid-19break americabusiness game changers radioterri stemannmary flynn o nealsteal children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy