Iran LEGO:💔Where is Makan... Maybe (Now) at the Stadium, Watching Iran vs Belgium game

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🎒💔 Where is Makan...
Maybe tonight at the Stadium,
Watching Iran vs Belgium game.
Makan a 6-year-old boy from Minab, was killed when Trump's bombs struck his school.His body was never found...
🆔 @explosivemedia
Cynthia adding:
Belgium vs Iran — Latest
Belgium face Iran in Los Angeles today with both sides looking to build on their opening Group G draws.
Iran twice came from behind to draw with New Zealand here at SoFi Stadium.
Today’s game will go a long way to deciding how the group finishes.
Kick-off: 3pm ET, 12pm
Cynthia... adding, More about the game, final results:
Group G standings after Iran’s draw with Belgium: Team Melli moves to top of table
A disciplined defensive display and a crucial point against the Red Devils lifted Iran to first place in Group G.
Official FIFA site link:
https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026/articles/belgium-ir-iran-match-report-highlights