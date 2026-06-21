🎒💔 Where is Makan...



Maybe tonight at the Stadium,

Watching Iran vs Belgium game.



Makan a 6-year-old boy from Minab, was killed when Trump's bombs struck his school.His body was never found...



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia adding:

Belgium vs Iran — Latest

Belgium face Iran in Los Angeles today with both sides looking to build on their opening Group G draws.

Iran twice came from behind to draw with New Zealand here at SoFi Stadium.

Today’s game will go a long way to deciding how the group finishes.

Kick-off: 3pm ET, 12pm

Cynthia... adding, More about the game, final results:

Group G standings after Iran’s draw with Belgium: Team Melli moves to top of table



A disciplined defensive display and a crucial point against the Red Devils lifted Iran to first place in Group G.

Official FIFA site link:

https://www.fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/worldcup/canadamexicousa2026/articles/belgium-ir-iran-match-report-highlights





