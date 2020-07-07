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EP 66: Travis Walton- The Last Boy Scout
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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10 views • July 07, 2020
This week, we talk about the sun and its side effects(?!?!) and then get into a mini-movie review of The Last Boy Scout before we get into our main discussion about the famous Travis Walton UFO abduction story from 1975. We get into the story, attempts by a famous journalist to debunk it, as well as our thoughts on whether or not Travis and his colleagues can be believed. All this and an update on how Monique has managed to injure herself this week and more!



Episode Links:

The Last Boy Scout Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TvUwc-b0rI

Fire in the Sky Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OkhVjge63cPlease check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com


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