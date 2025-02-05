BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will You Be Next in the Food Price Surge?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
279 views • 2 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


People around the world struggling to understand how and why food prices are skyrocketing. Few answers for why these increases continue at a steady pace upward making many not able to afford food, and that is the reason through history governments are toppled and economies collapse. Croatia, South Africa, USA, Nigeria are experiencing the same. Prices up with barely believable excuses given for the sticker shock. Is it a land usage problem intense storms, hyperinflation or greed?


🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/

Keywords
market crashdavid dubyneadapt 2030bob kudlaeconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextcryptocurrency forecast 2025deepseekwhere will money move in 2025record gold pricetech crash2025 market forecastai marketai market crashdeepseek and ia marketai market disruption
