Massive PRAYER TO SAVE AMERICA Rally in D C , January 5th, 2021 Part 2

Laying a foundation for "The Wild Protest" called on by the President of these United States of America in Washington DC on January 6th, 2021. To reinstate to the World our "Declaration of Independence" that Almighty God set us Free. We Declared on July 4th, 1776 That God loves Us. God loves each man, woman and Child that all are equal. An endowed by our Creator certain unalienable rights. God sent Jesus to die on the cross to have his body broken, to be beaten, to shed his blood, to be crucified in punishment of our sins. Then on the third day God brought him back to life, Jesus rose again by the power of his Holy Spirit. Jesus was resurrected. Today all men must turn away from evil, from sin and call on God to be forgiven, to be healed, to be saved. To have their souls, mind and emotions thoughts transformed into "Saints" "children of God." We Declared on July 4, 1776 that all men have the right, duty, and responsibility to obey God; to love and worship God Only and to love with a brotherly love is fellowman. That All men have the right "to be loved" by their fellowman. It is our duty to love each other as God loved us and sent Jesus to die in payment for our sins. America is a Free Country because Almighty God set us free. This is the perfect union of man with God and Men with God in Unity of God's Holy Spirit, Scripture, The Word of God who his very son Jesus Christ The Word of God, the Bible put on flesh and Blood. Jesus Christ the living and only true God. Our King, our Savior, our Lord and Sovereign. Men must live by "The Word of God Alone!" Martin Luther of the Reformation.

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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ