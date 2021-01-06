BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive PRAYER TO SAVE AMERICA Rally in D C , January 5th, 2021 Part 2
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1478 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • January 06, 2021
Laying a foundation for "The Wild Protest" called on by the President of these United States of America in Washington DC on January 6th, 2021. To reinstate to the World our "Declaration of Independence" that Almighty God set us Free. We Declared on July 4th, 1776 That God loves Us. God loves each man, woman and Child that all are equal. An endowed by our Creator certain unalienable rights. God sent Jesus to die on the cross to have his body broken, to be beaten, to shed his blood, to be crucified in punishment of our sins. Then on the third day God brought him back to life, Jesus rose again by the power of his Holy Spirit. Jesus was resurrected. Today all men must turn away from evil, from sin and call on God to be forgiven, to be healed, to be saved. To have their souls, mind and emotions thoughts transformed into "Saints" "children of God." We Declared on July 4, 1776 that all men have the right, duty, and responsibility to obey God; to love and worship God Only and to love with a brotherly love is fellowman. That All men have the right "to be loved" by their fellowman. It is our duty to love each other as God loved us and sent Jesus to die in payment for our sins. America is a Free Country because Almighty God set us free. This is the perfect union of man with God and Men with God in Unity of God's Holy Spirit, Scripture, The Word of God who his very son Jesus Christ The Word of God, the Bible put on flesh and Blood. Jesus Christ the living and only true God. Our King, our Savior, our Lord and Sovereign. Men must live by "The Word of God Alone!" Martin Luther of the Reformation.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Keywords
newspoliticschristianreligionelection 2020commentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Mike Adams
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy