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Dangerous vaccine ingredients: Open discourse essential
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92 views • December 28, 2021
It became known from Japan in the summer of 2021 that scientists found metal parts in Moderna's Covid 19 vaccine. Shortly before, a Spanish research team had even detected graphene oxide with all its potential dangers in Covid 19 vaccines and sounded the alarm. At present, it is vital to facilitate a public discourse on explosive issues and to reach a consensus that is beneficial to all.
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