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DR. MIKE YEADON - COVID DEATH JAB WAS DESIGNED ON PURPOSE TO MAIM AND KILL PEOPLE
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125 views • February 03, 2022
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Dr. Mike Yeadon is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer turned Whistleblower. He has been exposing big Pharma lies in alternative media for months, mot recently revealing findings correlating to CDC Whistleblowers on batches released on purpose by big Pharma; some to maim, and others with the intent to kill global citizens. He has also been assisting with what is known to many in the public as Nuremberg 2.0.
Dr. Mike Yeadon is a former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer turned Whistleblower. He has been exposing big Pharma lies in alternative media for months, mot recently revealing findings correlating to CDC Whistleblowers on batches released on purpose by big Pharma; some to maim, and others with the intent to kill global citizens. He has also been assisting with what is known to many in the public as Nuremberg 2.0.
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