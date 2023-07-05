Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FREEDOM FIGHTERS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD CAME TO REJECT THE WHO'S TYRANNICAL PANDEMIC TREATY
channel image
WhatsInRoom101
6 Subscribers
110 views
Published 21 hours ago

Credit: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s son Nathaniel's speech at the European Parliament today alongside his father's video message as freedom fighters from across the world came to reject the WHO's tyrannical Pandemic Treaty and ‘health’ regulations

EXTRA:

PREPARE YOUR SAVINGS FOR WHAT'S NEXT – A SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM MARK LEVIN: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/ACH?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br 


Keywords
healthpoliticswho

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket