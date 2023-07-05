Credit: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood
Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s son Nathaniel's speech at the European Parliament today alongside his father's video message as freedom fighters from across the world came to reject the WHO's tyrannical Pandemic Treaty and ‘health’ regulations
