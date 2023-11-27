Create New Account
Elon Musk gave Netanyahu the Platform on Twitter to White Wash the Apartheid Regime - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

White European settler Netanyahu said that the Middle East countries need to be "de-radicalised" while his army carries a ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Elon Musk gave him platform on twitter to white wash the apartheid regime.

From this, sounds like Musk shallowed the propaganda feed to him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/elon-musk-begins-wartime-visit-israel-aviation-tracker-says-2023-11-27/

Also this: #Israeli Minister of Communication: A preliminary agreement with Elon Musk not to operate the satellite internet 'Starlink' in #Gaza without our approval.





Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

