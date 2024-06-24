Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AmbGun Mini 14 page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14
My 583 series Ruger Mini-14 Ranch features 1” sling loops
Not good enough for a 1 1/4” Canvas GI Sling
Plus it is not easily detached for when the sling is looped up as a shooter’s aid
So Peel the 1” front sling loop off the gas block
But the hole in the front mount does not fit any production sling swivels…not even the one’s sold by Ruger
So Drill out hole…not that big of a deal
Now you learn that the mount is too wide
Grind down width…this is kind of ridiculous for a rifle that’s been in production for 6 decades
Install a new 1 ¼” sling swivel
Unscrew rear sling loop
Epoxy Install an Uncle Mikes wood screw sling stud
Install a new 1 ¼” sling swivel
Weave Canvas GI Sling into the sling loops.
Almost ready for the range..
Coming Next for the Mini 14…Heel to Peep and LOP drama.