Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

My 583 series Ruger Mini-14 Ranch features 1” sling loops

Not good enough for a 1 1/4” Canvas GI Sling

Plus it is not easily detached for when the sling is looped up as a shooter’s aid

So Peel the 1” front sling loop off the gas block

But the hole in the front mount does not fit any production sling swivels…not even the one’s sold by Ruger

So Drill out hole…not that big of a deal

Now you learn that the mount is too wide

Grind down width…this is kind of ridiculous for a rifle that’s been in production for 6 decades

Install a new 1 ¼” sling swivel

Unscrew rear sling loop

Epoxy Install an Uncle Mikes wood screw sling stud

Install a new 1 ¼” sling swivel

Weave Canvas GI Sling into the sling loops.

Almost ready for the range..

Coming Next for the Mini 14…Heel to Peep and LOP drama.