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MASK INSANITY - Mass delusional psychosis has taken over the world!
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1175 views • February 22, 2022
This short video demonstrates just how crazy the world has become in two short years.
Funny, but a sad reflection on the state of of the world today.
The global plandemic with its psychological terror tactics has left society traumatized and brainwashed.
Forcing the masses to wear medical-looking masks in public was a propaganda masterstroke.
Face coverings are nothing but a means of control and fear mongering, they provide little to protection from corona virus aerosolized particles.
Funny, but a sad reflection on the state of of the world today.
The global plandemic with its psychological terror tactics has left society traumatized and brainwashed.
Forcing the masses to wear medical-looking masks in public was a propaganda masterstroke.
Face coverings are nothing but a means of control and fear mongering, they provide little to protection from corona virus aerosolized particles.
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