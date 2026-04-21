Can He Keep Going?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left Wants Politics, Not Military Strength, To Decide Iran War Outcome
* Will the 360-degree pressures that surround President Trump force him to stop short of dealing the final death blow to the Iranian regime?
* I hope not.
* Why does Iran keep saying that it’s winning, after it has been militarily destroyed and has a restive population that could rebel any minute now?
* Why do people put pressure on DJT as if he’s losing?
* War is not necessarily just about military affairs alone — it’s politics.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (21 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78tmsm-the-left-wants-politics-not-military-strength-to-decide-iran-war-outcome-vi.html