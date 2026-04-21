Can He Keep Going?

The Left Wants Politics, Not Military Strength, To Decide Iran War Outcome

* Will the 360-degree pressures that surround President Trump force him to stop short of dealing the final death blow to the Iranian regime?

* I hope not.

* Why does Iran keep saying that it’s winning, after it has been militarily destroyed and has a restive population that could rebel any minute now?

* Why do people put pressure on DJT as if he’s losing?

* War is not necessarily just about military affairs alone — it’s politics.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (21 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78tmsm-the-left-wants-politics-not-military-strength-to-decide-iran-war-outcome-vi.html

https://youtu.be/iLiWVqOmedw