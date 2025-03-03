X-Cops - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the thrash metal band, X-Cops, while on tour with Belushi Speed Ball and U.S. Bastards. X-Cops is currently supporting their newest EP, XCAB.
Film Date - January 11, 2025
Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
00:00Introduction
01:09Driver's Area
03:17Middle of the Van
06:04Back of the Van