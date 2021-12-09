© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand Businesses Bounce Back off the Ropes
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • December 09, 2021
Counterspin Ep. 45
The gloves are off as New Zealand business owners fight back against the constant jabs thrown by Government.
New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Adern (the dark princess and 'The Great Reset' sock puppet) has made it clear there is no end in sight for the "Vaccine" rollout. She and her demon hordes of compliant minions are determined to seek out and jab all.
No longer on the ropes, Men are stepping into the ring and answering the call to stand against this onslaught.
Steve Oliver and Brian Gillett are two such Men. They join Counterspin host Kelvyn Alp in bringing the heat.
https://www.banned.video/
The gloves are off as New Zealand business owners fight back against the constant jabs thrown by Government.
New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Adern (the dark princess and 'The Great Reset' sock puppet) has made it clear there is no end in sight for the "Vaccine" rollout. She and her demon hordes of compliant minions are determined to seek out and jab all.
No longer on the ropes, Men are stepping into the ring and answering the call to stand against this onslaught.
Steve Oliver and Brian Gillett are two such Men. They join Counterspin host Kelvyn Alp in bringing the heat.
https://www.banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.