© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spirit Cooking Warning versus End times programming mindcontrol
Follow
0
Share
Report
94 views • January 09, 2022
This video was post for Richie from Boston effort to help people. I tried to keep it very short. One thing I wish I said. If you are having attacks, go to a river in the daytime. And Baptise yourself twice. Once to release the bad, and a second time to connect with the clean. When I did this it really helped. The leaves on the trees sparkled like diamonds.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.