© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Racism: There Appears to Be One Vaccine For Whites and Another Dose For Blacks
Follow
0
Share
Report
613 views • November 02, 2021
Just when the World could not get any crazier.
From Hal Turner Radio:
A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.
So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.
She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.
When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!
If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?
Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?
Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?
A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.
So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.
She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.
When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!
If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?
Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?
Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?
ou may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
From Hal Turner Radio:
A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.
So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.
She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.
When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!
If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?
Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?
Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?
A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.
So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.
She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.
When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!
If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?
Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?
Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?
ou may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.