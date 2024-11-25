Stop thieves from stealing your car/truck/RV?

Just something to consider:

Simple hack which is reasonably low cost. Have a mechanic friend or one that is capable of some electrical or electronics expertise? Heck, even if you have a son or daughter hobbyist may be able to do this.

It's just an idea to consider as I've had none of these new vehicles since I retired as of the notorious jab nonsense [non-science threat]. But have kept in touch with the advancements.

Just check it out because no-one should have their vehicle stolen or have to pay huge amounts to protect it!