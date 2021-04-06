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Abortion Is Idolatry
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11 views • April 06, 2021
A pro-abortion “rapper” creates shoes for Satan with human blood in the sole. Shocker. A Satanist thanks progressive Christians for helping them with their Satanic agenda. California proposes “ethnic studies curriculum” that would have students chant to Aztec god of human sacrifice. With Satan worship on the rise, we will examine the defeated serpent’s strategy, why the Left is fascinated by the lord of flies, and the idolatry of abortion.
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To help UnAborted create more pro-life content and take our content to the streets, become a Patron of the show at https://www.patreon.com/unaborted
To help Seth reach more high school and college students through pro-life presentations around the country, become a monthly supporter at https://prolifetraining.com/donate/
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