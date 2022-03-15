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Physical & Emotional Addictions (Touch, Attention, Hear Me, Workaholism) I Feel Unloved, Anger, Rage
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63 views • March 15, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/s6zuIKYqQBA
20091017 The Human Soul - Emotional Processing P3
Cut:
1h02m59s - 1h25m23s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS A GIFT. CAN A GIFT TO BE EXPECTED?”
“IF YOU’RE GETTING ANGRY, IT’S BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT GETTING YOUR ADDICTION MET IN MOST CASES.”
https://youtu.be/s6zuIKYqQBA
20091017 The Human Soul - Emotional Processing P3
Cut:
1h02m59s - 1h25m23s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS A GIFT. CAN A GIFT TO BE EXPECTED?”
“IF YOU’RE GETTING ANGRY, IT’S BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT GETTING YOUR ADDICTION MET IN MOST CASES.”
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