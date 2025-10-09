Trump suddenly passed NOTE by Rubio - Peace Plan will be signed Thursday

UPDATE: Trump's post below.

Trump suddenly passed NOTE by Rubio

Hamas has officially agreed to the deal, with the signing set for today, Thursday, in Egypt, according to Palestinian sources cited by Al Mayadeen.

The sources said Hamas and other factions’ approval is official, and the confirmation reached Trump while he was live on air.

'We’re VERY CLOSE to deal in Middle East'

'They’re gonna need me pretty quickly'

Reporters start SCREAMING questions

BREAKING: U.S. President Trump ends his press conference earlier, saying "we are very close to a deal in the Middle East. They will need me very quickly."

Secretary of State Rubio handed a note to President Trump saying that the Hamas-Israel deal is near to signing.

"Very close. We need you to approve a TRUTH SOCIAL (that post below) post soon so you can announce deal first."

I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!



Trump confirmed that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of the peace plan.