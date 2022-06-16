NWO: the Vatican’s pope will be worshiped by the citizens of the world

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Credits to Ricky, a brother whom I miss. Ricky used video material from pastor Craig of the Seventh Day Christians Church to produce his video.



In October 2011, pope Benedict XVI called for a new economic order: https://www.foxnews.com/world/vatican-calls-for-new-world-economic-order The current Jesuit pope is doing the same and advocates a new world economic order based on socialism.





Eventually, the current economic system will soon collapse and will be replaced by the Vatican's new world order inspired by satan, which will dominate the world economically (socialist economic system), politically, socially and spiritually (Revelation 17:12).





Eventually, all the world’s citizens whose names are not written in the Lamb’s Book of Life shall worship the pope according to Revelation 13:8 and will accept his mark of SUNday rest and worship (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20 and Revelation 20:4).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].