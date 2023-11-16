scrolling sheet music version of Richard O. Burdick’s Chamber Symphony No.15, Op. 328 for 11 players: flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, strings

Mr. Burdick’s pursuit of beauty continues with this work for 11 players . It is an "undectet" (latin) or entekatet (greek).

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus328.html