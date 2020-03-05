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DON'T VOLUNTEER TO HELP BLACK PEOPLE YOU RACIST! - DUERST RESPONDS
Duerst
Duerst
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13 views • March 05, 2020
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a whole ton of ways you can support this channel!

To support via Paypal: ✅►: http://paypal.me/DuerstTheWuerst
DUERST TEES/MUGS! ✅►: http://bit.ly/2WHCa2h
To support via SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
To support via Patreon: ✅► http://www.patreon.com/danielduerst
To support via Bitcoin 🔵 ► bc1q8uxfdh4v54rsdsn4y0m9c3ampcmx62e45tarfj

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Yeah I don't want huwytes to succumb to wight guilt savior voluntourism either. Let's examine all the blm sjw antifa feminist bs that scrambles western brains, shall we?

Archived link to article: https://web.archive.org/web/20200304013121/https://wearyourvoicemag.com/news-politics/voluntourism-colonialism-white-savior-complex?fbclid=IwAR35lojkRfK1a_BNw19Q8xdYSMmKmvKVpF3r9Uafz93i3YhGvK0ISBMU8tw

#MAGA #SJW #TRIGGERED
Keywords
feminismtrumpnewspoliticsantifablmmagaafricasjwresponse videomilwaukeevolunteerduerst
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