If You Don’t Know What Club-K Container Missile System Is-You Might Want To Watch This!

MIRRORED from defenseupdate
9 Mar 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch2Rqte6XOs&ab_channel=defenseupdate
Check this item on Defense-Update http://wp.me/p3cRXG-eeZ
- This unique capability introduced by the Russian 3R-54 'Club' cruise missile manufacturer 'AGAT' features a containerized version of the cruise missile. The system, designated Club K, enables the deployment and launch of four cruise missiles per container, carried and operated from 'innocent looking' cargo ships, rail cars or trucks. The system comprises the launch container, mission planning and control module (in another container) and optional UAV carried in a third module. http://wp.me/p3cRXG-eeZ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.