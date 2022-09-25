My dream of the dead alive again: at Sorrento Beach after dark MVI_7585+6merged

Another week, more overwhelm, but I am more looking forward to my wife and my weekly beach visits than not, these days, despite not having the time to do it. It’s almost always at night, and it refreshes me physically and spiritually. It helps me to speak to my viewers about some of my life’s issues and challenges, knowing that most have similar or greater ones themselves. Just today I had a fascinating dream in which my deceased father-in-law, who died three weeks ago, was alive, and had simply been lost in the system; I held his hand and spoke with him, pondering how to let my wife know.