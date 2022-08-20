BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Hospital Whistle-blower Deborah Conrad
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1447 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
498 views • August 20, 2022

German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Corona Investigative Committee are joined by Deborah Conrad. She is a highly respected American senior Physician Assistant (PA-C) and was an integral member of her hospital's patient recovery team until she notified senior staff about the massive number of COVID 'vaccine injuries' she was witnessing, and how people who got the shot often passed out, and/or came down with COVID a few days later. Which makes one wonder, "What is the bloody point of getting the shot?!" She also legally notified several government medical authorities (who NEVER reported back) and submitted reports to the official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as required by federal law. For doing her job the hospital fired her.


Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-investigative-committee.com/


(Aug 19,2022) Interview was taken from Corona Investigative Committee “Session 118: The Truth Pact”: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s118en:3
Keywords
vaccine injuriesgenocidewhistle-blowercovidreiner fuellmichcorona investigative committeeviviane fischerdeborah conrad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy