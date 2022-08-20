Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Hospital Whistle-blower Deborah Conrad

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German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer of the Corona Investigative Committee are joined by Deborah Conrad. She is a highly respected American senior Physician Assistant (PA-C) and was an integral member of her hospital's patient recovery team until she notified senior staff about the massive number of COVID 'vaccine injuries' she was witnessing, and how people who got the shot often passed out, and/or came down with COVID a few days later. Which makes one wonder, "What is the bloody point of getting the shot?!" She also legally notified several government medical authorities (who NEVER reported back) and submitted reports to the official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as required by federal law. For doing her job the hospital fired her.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-investigative-committee.com/