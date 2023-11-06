301) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim (1)

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Novembro 04, 2023
Dear klan mother, about pylons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EE6E38B5-651D-40AF-94B8-B1607CFA23C3:1
Reversal 55 Grid : https://energeticsynthesis.com/library/negative-alien-agenda/transhumanism-and-ai/3017-reversal-55-grid
Pilões sobre a Terra (matrizes de vibração):
- APIN Network : https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php?title=APIN_Network
- APINs : http://www.users.globalnet.co.uk/~noelh/APINS.htm
- THIS DAY IN HISTORY - THE EUGENE SIGNAL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mes5bwZhDY
- The Still Unsolved Mystery of the Eugene Signal - Constant Contact :https://myemail.constantcontact.com/The-Still--Unsolved-Mystery-of-the-Eugene-Signal.html?soid=1108369064136&aid=m3Gak0J4Kzs
-THE EUGENE WAVELENGTH (2010) : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/free_thinkers/the-eugene-wavelength-t4149.html
Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420
Dr. Rima Laibow Truth Reports with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea Oct 31, 2023: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1z50dQgMPHT/
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.