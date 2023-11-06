Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
301) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim (1)
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
43 Subscribers
50 views
Published 14 hours ago

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Novembro 04, 2023

Dear klan mother, about pylons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EE6E38B5-651D-40AF-94B8-B1607CFA23C3:1


Reversal 55 Grid : https://energeticsynthesis.com/library/negative-alien-agenda/transhumanism-and-ai/3017-reversal-55-grid

Pilões sobre a Terra (matrizes de vibração):

- APIN Network : https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php?title=APIN_Network

- APINs : http://www.users.globalnet.co.uk/~noelh/APINS.htm

- THIS DAY IN HISTORY - THE EUGENE SIGNAL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mes5bwZhDY

- The Still Unsolved Mystery of the Eugene Signal - Constant Contact :https://myemail.constantcontact.com/The-Still--Unsolved-Mystery-of-the-Eugene-Signal.html?soid=1108369064136&aid=m3Gak0J4Kzs

-THE EUGENE WAVELENGTH (2010) : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/free_thinkers/the-eugene-wavelength-t4149.html


Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

Dr. Rima Laibow Truth Reports with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea Oct 31, 2023: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1z50dQgMPHT/


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
adnnephilimmatrizgeometria sagradawbantecnologia emergentealgoritmointernet optica das coisaspiloesgrelhaeugene-signalpsicopathy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket