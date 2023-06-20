When Reincarnation Is Possible, Spirits Trying to Reincarnate, Do We Need to Reincarnate to Clear Karma? Truth About Reincarnation, Can I Clear My DNA If I Clear My Emotions?

Original:https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ

20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2





Cut:

1h49m55s - 1h57m12s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL. THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”

@ 1h52m56s





“GOD NEVER DOES ANYTHING UNLOVING. GOD ALWAYS DOES THINGS IN THE MOST DIRECT, BEAUTIFUL WAY. GOD IS NEVER UNLOVING. GOD NEVER CREATES A LAW THAT’S UNLOVING.”

@ 1h53m31s





“WE ARE OFTEN HIGHLY ILLOGICAL IN OUR MIND BECAUSE OF AN EMOTIONAL ERROR THAT EXISTS IN OUR SOUL.”

@ 1h55m02s





“WHATEVER IS IN MY SOUL UNEXPERIENCED, AS SOON AS I ALLOW THE EXPERIENCE OF IT, I WILL RELEASE IT. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHERE IT CAME FROM.”

@ 1h56m33s



