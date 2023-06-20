When Reincarnation Is Possible, Spirits Trying to Reincarnate, Do We Need to Reincarnate to Clear Karma? Truth About Reincarnation, Can I Clear My DNA If I Clear My Emotions?

Original:https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ
20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2
Cut:
1h49m55s - 1h57m12s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL. THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”
@ 1h52m56s
“GOD NEVER DOES ANYTHING UNLOVING. GOD ALWAYS DOES THINGS IN THE MOST DIRECT, BEAUTIFUL WAY. GOD IS NEVER UNLOVING. GOD NEVER CREATES A LAW THAT’S UNLOVING.”
@ 1h53m31s
“WE ARE OFTEN HIGHLY ILLOGICAL IN OUR MIND BECAUSE OF AN EMOTIONAL ERROR THAT EXISTS IN OUR SOUL.”
@ 1h55m02s
“WHATEVER IS IN MY SOUL UNEXPERIENCED, AS SOON AS I ALLOW THE EXPERIENCE OF IT, I WILL RELEASE IT. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHERE IT CAME FROM.”
@ 1h56m33s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.