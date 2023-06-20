Create New Account
When Reincarnation Is Possible, Spirits Trying to Reincarnate, Do We Need to Reincarnate to Clear Karma? Truth About Reincarnation, Can I Clear My DNA If I Clear My Emotions?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Original:https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ

20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2


Cut:

1h49m55s - 1h57m12s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************






“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL. THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”

@ 1h52m56s


“GOD NEVER DOES ANYTHING UNLOVING. GOD ALWAYS DOES THINGS IN THE MOST DIRECT, BEAUTIFUL WAY. GOD IS NEVER UNLOVING. GOD NEVER CREATES A LAW THAT’S UNLOVING.”

@ 1h53m31s


“WE ARE OFTEN HIGHLY ILLOGICAL IN OUR MIND BECAUSE OF AN EMOTIONAL ERROR THAT EXISTS IN OUR SOUL.”

@ 1h55m02s


“WHATEVER IS IN MY SOUL UNEXPERIENCED, AS SOON AS I ALLOW THE EXPERIENCE OF IT, I WILL RELEASE IT. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHERE IT CAME FROM.”

@ 1h56m33s


Keywords
past life regressionsoul foodone with godspirit influencesoul conditioni want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfirst reincarnationreincarnation and karmafalse teachings of reincarnationtruth about reincarnationsoulmates reunionspirits trying to reincarnateddo we have to reincarnatenew age teachings of reincarnationfree will and choiceemotions and dnareincarnation and soul conditionspheres and dimensionsspirit and spirit worldloving god and his loving lawsmind vs heart

