An important RV Camper Buying Tip: Are the Newer campers becoming difficult to BOONDOCK with?
https://rvacrossamerica.net/camperbuyingtip

It happened when I learned of a fairly "low end" travel trailer that had an electric only furnace. Hmmm... I thought, "that's a recipe for disaster"... my video and post explain why.

What MUST be electric in your camper and what should REMAIN propane/12volt based...

Keywords
rv boondockingrvlifervtravelrvlifestylerv dry campingrv buying tip

