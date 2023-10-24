An important RV Camper Buying Tip: Are the Newer campers becoming difficult to BOONDOCK with?

https://rvacrossamerica.net/camperbuyingtip
It happened when I learned of a fairly "low end" travel trailer that had an electric only furnace. Hmmm... I thought, "that's a recipe for disaster"... my video and post explain why.
What MUST be electric in your camper and what should REMAIN propane/12volt based...
