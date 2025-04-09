Moment: 58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic - part 1

58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic. Video from April 8, 2025

The incident at the Jet Set Club occurred during a concert and killed the local governor and a former MLB player.

Rescuers are still searching for people in the rubble, local media report.

Update, from late last night:

🚨 The death toll from a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has risen to 79.

President Luis Abinader signed a decree in Santo Domingo declaring three days of national mourning for the victims.