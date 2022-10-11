"We the People" Must Reclaim America

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We are in the second American Revolution, and so far we're losing the battle. "We the People" have the advantage of strength in numbers and can easily defeat the evil forces that are trying to destroy our democracy, economy, health, civil rights, and our Republic if we come together and flex our political muscle.