Washington State Lockdown #1

Washington State Dictator/Governor Jay Inslee ("Kingsley" as we call him), issued the first lockdown in March of 2020, based on lies and propaganda. Here is my video proof of this claim.



I waited until now (7/19/2022) to publish this because when my wife saw my final edits in April of 2020, she said the world isn't ready yet for such a scandal to be exposed. She was afraid of the backlash, so out of respect for her, I waited.



Now, two years later, there are more like us who are awake enough to understand how real the plandemic fraud has been and continues to be.



What's next? Who knows, but this wild ride is not over until we remove the totalitarians from power. I hope that's possible with all the ballot shenanigans and Dominion machines, but we shall see...