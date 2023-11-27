The Jews In The Tribulation-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 26 2023

A lot of Christians get confused about the Tribulation, wondering how long it will last, who will go through it, how much damage will it do and so forth and so on. Many are surprised to learn that while the Tribulation lasts for 3.5 years, that is only half of a period of time known as Jacob's trouble which will last for a full 7 years. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take on Jacob's trouble and the great Tribulation from a slightly different angle, focusing on why these things will take place as opposed to what will be taking place. Sure, we will discuss the judgements in detail, but knowing why they happen answers a whole lot of questions. When you know why Jacob's trouble takes place, you will know instantly who will experience it, why the Church has no place in it, and why no one outside of the 144,000 will be eternally secure who goes through it. The Greek and Hebrew scholars may not be able to find them, but we will give all the references layered deep into the Old Testament showing you clearly and conclusively why the Jews and Israel must go through the still yet future time of Jacob's trouble.



