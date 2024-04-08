Create New Account
2 Corinthians 4:1-6 Do Not Lose Heart
Calvary Melbourne Australia
106 Subscribers
14 views
Published a day ago

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 4:1-6 on Do Not Lose Heart. We look at the encouragement from Paul on the character of the ministry.

It is here that he opens his heart and speaks to us regarding what it means to him to be a minister of the gospel.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


conflictleadershipencouragementministrybible teaching

