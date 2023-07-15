Latest Covid Vaxx Study Is Absolutely OUTRAGEOUS & ENRAGING!

The COVID vaccines developed by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna were produced in batches that were sent separately to different regions of the world and, according to a recent independent study, different batches of the vaccines produced wildly varying instances of adverse events. Retired U.K. nursing instructor and YouTube star Dr. John Campbell reviewed the data and finds it very curious and can’t come up with a reasonable explanation for the results.





Jimmy has his own suspicions about what’s going on and why no government agencies are examining this phenomenon.





