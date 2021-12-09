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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 12-09
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20 views • December 09, 2021
Biden has suffered another LOSS on his mandates and it seems the Judiciary and the people are finally waking the heck up, and realizing what is happening to this antion, and has no one but the Democrats to blame...and the people who keep voting them into office.
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