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Soybean Shortage & Cyberattack At The Food Supply Chain Bottleneck - FOOD DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ARE THE MOST VULNERABLE {MIRROR}
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22 views • December 05, 2020
Thank you to Christian at The Iceage Farmer. Find the original video here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOcT1hozYX8X/
The world is running out of soybeans after drastic crop losses.
This has severe implications, which governments will use to further their Great Reset.
A strategic cyberattack on the food supply chain -- will be used both as an excuse for food rationing, as well as the motivation for the "Great Reset of Food." The WEF/Rockefellers/others have been calling for this.
There was a recent cyber attack on a huge food distribution plant called Americold. A full 94% of ALL food is distributed through only 4 supply chains. One of which is Americold.
THIS is the Achilles heel of the food chain - the distribution centers. Watch this video and find out more.
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The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOcT1hozYX8X/
The world is running out of soybeans after drastic crop losses.
This has severe implications, which governments will use to further their Great Reset.
A strategic cyberattack on the food supply chain -- will be used both as an excuse for food rationing, as well as the motivation for the "Great Reset of Food." The WEF/Rockefellers/others have been calling for this.
There was a recent cyber attack on a huge food distribution plant called Americold. A full 94% of ALL food is distributed through only 4 supply chains. One of which is Americold.
THIS is the Achilles heel of the food chain - the distribution centers. Watch this video and find out more.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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