Ep. 177 Part 2 "How Smart CEOs Are Winning in the Digital Era" - Steve Druckman

Leadership isn’t about power it’s about people.





In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, Steve Druckman, reveals the real lessons behind great leadership: empathy, trust, and the courage to evolve.





Learn how to build stronger teams, motivate through challenges, and become the kind of leader people truly want to work for.





🔹 In this episode:

• How great leaders earn trust and inspire teams

• The balance between direction and collaboration

• Using empathy and patience to lead effectively

• Lessons from decades leading top U.S. brands

• Why the best leaders care about people first





👉 Subscribe for more.





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:





👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:





https://coopervision.com/