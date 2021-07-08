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PFIZER PFAKE PFAIL? CONTENTS INSIDE PFIZER VIALS EXPOSED!
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81 views • July 08, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby 20 years as a Pharmaceutical Researcher reports analysys of:
Initial findings of
Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
Doctor of Chemical Sciences and Bachelor of Biological Sciences
ESCUELA SUPERIOR DE INGENIERA
UNIVERSIDAD DE ALMERIA? SPAIN
Which are not encouraging:
Initial findings of
Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
Doctor of Chemical Sciences and Bachelor of Biological Sciences
ESCUELA SUPERIOR DE INGENIERA
UNIVERSIDAD DE ALMERIA? SPAIN
Which are not encouraging:
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