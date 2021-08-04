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How to Mute and un-Mute on D.Buzz
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0 view • August 04, 2021
You can control the content you view on D.Buzz by muting and un-muting specific authors with several clicks. This tutorial walks you through how to mute, and un-mute authors on the D.Buzz microblogging platform.
Please note: when you mute authors, they will be muted ON ALL front ends of HIVE. You'll have to un-mute them by going to the specific URL of that author.
Should you have any questions please reach out to us on discord and ask: https://discord.gg/UeKemEBB
Please note: when you mute authors, they will be muted ON ALL front ends of HIVE. You'll have to un-mute them by going to the specific URL of that author.
Should you have any questions please reach out to us on discord and ask: https://discord.gg/UeKemEBB
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