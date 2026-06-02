How AI Is Changing the Human Brain | Dr. Jack McCallum

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Dr. Jack McCallum — whose remarkable career has included roles as a pediatric neurologist, historian, businessman, university professor, and writer — rejoins the Thrive Hour for a fascinating discussion on how AI may fundamentally reshape the human brain and society itself.

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Dr. McCallum argues that humanity’s interaction with AI could become the most profound transformation in human history — perhaps second only to the development of language itself. We explore why he believes this shift is so significant, how major transitions throughout history have reshaped civilization, and how our brains physically adapt to new ways of thinking and processing information.

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We also discuss education, creativity, intuition, consciousness, human connection, and what skills may become most valuable in the age of AI.

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An extended version of this conversation will be available on Substack.

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Follow Dr. Jack McCallum on his substack at https://changingbrain.substack.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.