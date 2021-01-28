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Commies Purge Cops! 31 POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED WHO WERE AT TRUMP RALLY IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON 1.6.21
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564 views • January 28, 2021
CONSERVATIVE POLICE OFFICER PURGE IS ON! TO BE REPLACED WITH LEFTIST FEDERAL POLICE IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES ACROSS AMERICA!
Capitol Riot Now Being Used to Purge Local Police of Conservatives! Jan 26, 2021
The American Journal
The hunt is on for anyone with a conservative voice, this time around targeting the patriot loving police forces all across the country who supported stopping the steal.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601037e8d76f190c9771dc8d
31 POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED WHO WERE AT TRUMP RALLY IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON 1.6.21
FULL SHOW: The American Journal - Harrison Smith - M-F 8am to 11am cst
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6010685d05ee6c0d0d85f17c
Capitol Riot Now Being Used to Purge Local Police of Conservatives! Jan 26, 2021
The American Journal
The hunt is on for anyone with a conservative voice, this time around targeting the patriot loving police forces all across the country who supported stopping the steal.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601037e8d76f190c9771dc8d
31 POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED WHO WERE AT TRUMP RALLY IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON 1.6.21
FULL SHOW: The American Journal - Harrison Smith - M-F 8am to 11am cst
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6010685d05ee6c0d0d85f17c
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