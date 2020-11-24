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THE POWER OF TOUCH
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2 views • November 24, 2020
TOUCH HAS MANY LIFE SAVING AND HEALING QUALITIES AND YET OUR ELDERLY ARE BEING DEPRIVED OF THIS VERY NATURAL AND LIFE SAVING TOOL, THAT ONLY A LOVED ONE CAN GIVE.
LOCKED AWAY IN REST HOMES TO DIE... ALONE
LOCKED AWAY IN REST HOMES TO DIE... ALONE
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