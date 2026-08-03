© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5yrs ago 2021 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Aug 3rd Announces Strict Gestapo Covid Vaccine Mandates Passports
NYC Mayor's Office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pmlJ6WY26k
HighImpactTV
https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca/aug-3-bill-de-blasio:2
NYC Mayor's Office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IQnnrRbTU8